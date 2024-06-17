European Union member countries gave final approval to a key biodiversity measure, a bloc-wide nature restoration law after Austria's climate minister defied her chancellor to back it.

EU environment ministers on Monday approved a milestone bill aimed at restoring degraded ecosystems in the 27-nation bloc.

The support of Austria's Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler, a Greens member, helped the EU's Nature Restoration Law obtain the majority needed to pass but angered her country's governing conservatives, the People's Party (OeVP).

The about-face by the minister gave the law the majority backing it needed to be adopted, confirmed Belgium, which holds the rotating EU presidency. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer declared her decision "unlawful".

"No one is above the law," the chancellor's office said in a statement, adding that it would file a separate criminal complaint against Gewessler in Austria claiming "abuse of office".

"There is a suspicion that Leonore Gewessler... is acting unlawfully and knowingly... against the constitution — this constitutes abuse of office," OeVP Secretary General Christian Stocker said in a statement.

Gewessler said her "courageous" decision to support the bill was legal, adding in a statement that "Today's decision is a victory for nature".

Ahead of the vote, Alain Maron, the environment minister for the Brussels region who chaired the EU ministerial meeting, dismissed the row as an "internal controversy in Austria".