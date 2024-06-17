BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Fiscal policy key to sharing generative-AI gains, reducing inequality — IMF
The IMF has warned of potential job losses in white-collar professions due to generative AI and calls for fiscal policy changes to address the issue.
Fiscal policy key to sharing generative-AI gains, reducing inequality — IMF
The IMF sounds the alarm on potential job losses due to generative AI. / Photo: AP / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 17, 2024

Fiscal policy has a "major role to play" in broadening the financial gains from generative AI technology and preventing a spike in wealth inequality, the IMF has said.

Left unchecked, generative artificial intelligence (AI) threatens to amplify job losses among white-collar professions, International Monetary Fund staff wrote in a new paper on Monday.

The technology forms the core of chatbots including Microsoft's Copilot, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT.

To mitigate the negative effects of generative AI, governments should consider putting in place new measures to raise additional revenue and support people who lose their jobs, the IMF said.

"Fiscal policy has a major role to play in supporting a more equal distribution of gains and opportunities from generative-AI," IMF staff wrote in a blog post published to accompany the new paper.

"But this will require significant upgrades to social protection and tax systems around the world," they continued, arguing in favour of more generous unemployment insurance and investment in sector-based training to prepare workers for "the jobs of the AI age."

RECOMMENDED
RelatedChatGPT is guiding Japan's 89-year-old app developer

Tax breaks

The IMF staff came out against the idea of implementing a special tax on AI products, which some academics have called for, arguing that it could end up hampering productivity growth.

Instead, corporate tax breaks that encourage the "rapid displacement of human jobs" should be reconsidered, and taxes on capital income should be strengthened to help "offset rising wealth inequality," they added.

RelatedWhy hundreds of thousands of jobs are threatened in Latin America
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN