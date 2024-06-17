An armed criminal gang stormed a community in Nigeria's northwest state, killing six and kidnapping nearly 100 people, police and locals said.

Abdullah Saidu, who is from Tudun Doki but now lives in Sokoto, the state capital, told Anadolu on Monday that the gunmen kidnapped around 100 people, mostly women, children, and young people.

"So far, approximately 100 people have gone missing as a result of the attack. The bandits kidnapped them, and they have yet to contact anyone in the community," he claimed.

About a dozen armed men on motorcycles stormed Tudun Doki in Sokoto State's Gwadabawa District early Sunday morning, just hours before the Eid al Adha prayers, state police spokesperson Ahmed Rufai told Anadolu over the phone.

"Information received from the Divisional Police Command in the area indicated that six bodies were recovered from the community after the attack and many people were abducted," Rufai said, hinting that the number of people abducted by the criminals during the attack could be big.

However, he avoided providing an official confirmation of the report of 100 people abducted, saying it could be that number, but the police cannot confirm with certainty.