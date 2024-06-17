NATO's chief has warned that the Western alliance needs to impose costs on China over support for Russia while saying that only a regular flow of weapons to Ukraine could end the war.

Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was paying a visit to Washington to lay the groundwork for the 75th anniversary summit of NATO next month.

The July gathering aims to send a decisive long-term message of support for Ukraine as President Joe Biden faces a tough reelection fight against Donald Trump, a sceptic of Western support for Kiev.

Speaking ahead of a meeting with Biden, Stoltenberg accused China of worsening the conflict through what United States officials say is a major export push to rebuild Russia's defence industry.

President Xi Jinping "has tried to create the impression that he is taking a back seat in this conflict, to avoid sanctions and keep trade flowing," Stoltenberg said at the Wilson Center.

"But the reality is that China is fueling the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II, and at the same time, it wants to maintain good relations with the West," he said.

"Beijing cannot have it both ways. At some point — and unless China changes course — allies need to impose a cost. There should be consequences."

Denial and withdrawal