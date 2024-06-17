Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for international action to put an end to Israel's "bloodthirstiness" and systematic oppression of Palestinians.

Speaking to members of Türkiye's Justice and Development (AK) Party on Monday via videoconference on the occasion of the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Erdogan said the Palestinian people, who have been subjected to occupation and systematic massacre for 76 years, are once again spending Eid in sadness, longing for peace.

“The pain of 38,000 of our brothers who were martyred treacherously by the genocidal Israeli administration tears our hearts as a nation and as an Ummah. We are going through days of testing not only our Muslim identity but also our humanity. Showing reaction to the massacre in Gaza is not only our duty of brotherhood but also our humanitarian duty.

"The world must take measures against Israel's bloodthirstiness and immediately prevent the massacres that we witness anew every day," he said.

The Turkish president also criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration, slamming it for setting the entire region on fire, including its own citizens, to prolong its political life. “We clearly conveyed this stance to our counterparts last week during our visit to Spain and at the G7 Leaders’ Summit in Italy.”