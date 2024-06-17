Anti-government protesters have converged on west Jerusalem, calling for new elections in an effort to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who once again sits atop one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history.

A wartime unity government fell apart a week ago when two centrist former generals, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eisenkot, quit, leaving Netanyahu dependent on ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners.

Their hardline agenda caused a major rift in Israeli society even before October 7 and the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

The often weekly demonstrations have yet to change the political landscape, and Netanyahu still controls a stable majority in parliament.