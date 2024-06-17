WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israelis flood streets in rally, calling change of Netanyahu regime
Israeli protesters demonstrate outside the Knesset and march towards PM Netanyahu’s home, calling for change after a divisive military draft bill and Gaza war.
Israelis flood streets in rally, calling change of Netanyahu regime
Thousands of protestors gathered outside Israel's parliament in Knesset to march Israeli PM Netanyahu's private home. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
June 17, 2024

Anti-government protesters have converged on west Jerusalem, calling for new elections in an effort to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who once again sits atop one of the most right-wing coalitions in Israel's history.

A wartime unity government fell apart a week ago when two centrist former generals, Benny Gantz, and Gadi Eisenkot, quit, leaving Netanyahu dependent on ultra-Orthodox and far-right partners.

Their hardline agenda caused a major rift in Israeli society even before October 7 and the ongoing Israeli war in Gaza.

The often weekly demonstrations have yet to change the political landscape, and Netanyahu still controls a stable majority in parliament.

RelatedNetanyahu disbands war cabinet amid strains with partners over Gaza impasse
RECOMMENDED

Mass demonstrations

Following the departures of Gantz and Eisenkot, opposition groups declared a week of street protests that included blocking highways and mass demonstrations.

By sundown on Monday, a crowd of thousands had gathered outside the Knesset, Israel's parliament and planned to march to Netanyahu's private home in the city.

Many waved Israeli flags. Others carried signs criticising Netanyahu's handling of pivotal issues, like promoting a divisive military draft bill that exempts ultra-Orthodox Jews from otherwise mandatory service, as well as his handling of the Gaza war and fighting with Lebanon's Hezbollah.

"The healing process for the country of Israel, it starts here. After last week, when Benny Gantz and Eisenkot left the coalition, we are continuing this process, and hopefully, this government will resign soon," said protestor Oren Shvill.

RelatedGaza genocide pushes Israel's Netanyahu to the brink
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul