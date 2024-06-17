Some 11 people have died in El Salvador due to torrential rains that have lashed Central America's Pacific coast since the weekend, civil protection authorities said, while nearly 900 people are still in temporary shelters.

Civil Protection chief Luis Amaya said on Monday the victims, which include children, died as a result of landslides or accidents caused by trees falling onto roads.

"If you are asked to evacuate, do it. If you live near a slope, move to a safe area," Amaya told a news conference.

"The number one priority is to be safe."

On Sunday night, Congress approved a state of emergency to facilitate the mobilisation of resources.

The rains have soaked swathes of land across the Pacific coast from southern Mexico down to western Panama.

Forecasters have predicted more rain through the week and warned this could be exacerbated by a storm that is soon forecast to form over the Gulf of Mexico.