Survivors of an Indian double train crash that killed nine people have described their terror when a driver missed a signal and rammed a goods train into a passenger express.

"I did not feel like I was going to survive," said one passenger, Arti Roy on Tuesday, who lost her belongings when the carriages crumpled, twisted and then flipped off the rails.

The force of the crash on Monday was so strong that one carriage was initially thrust high into the air, precariously balanced on another.

Heavy goods carriages were flung off the tracks, lying high in tumbled piles.

The incident in West Bengal state is the latest to hit India's creaking rail network, which carries millions of passengers each day — and the most recent reported failure of drivers missing basic signals.

Jahangir Alam, 35, who lives near the crash site in the Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district, rushed to offer his help.

He said the sight of the wrecked trains terrified him.

"These accidents that are happening are very dangerous," he said.

"Whenever we think about travelling by train, we feel scared inside."

Jaya Varma Sinha, chairman of India's Railway Board, said that the driver of the goods train had "disregarded the signal" and hit the back of the passenger train.

The driver and his co-driver both died in the crash.

Sinha said the casualties could have been worse, but a guard wagon and two others carrying post at the back of the passenger train took the brunt of the crash.