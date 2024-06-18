Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, 74, has been granted release on bail hours after he had been formally indicted on a charge of defaming the country's monarchy.

Thaksin, an influential political figure despite being ousted from power 18 years ago, reported himself to prosecutors on Tuesday morning and was indicted, Prayuth Bejraguna, a spokesperson for the Office of the Attorney General, said at a news conference.

The Criminal Court said Thaksin's bail release was approved with a bond worth $13,000 (500,000 baht) under a condition that he cannot travel out of Thailand unless he receives permission from the court.

A court statement issued later listed several reasons for allowing bail, including Thaksin's age, his having a permanent address in Thailand and the lack of an objection from the prosecutor.

It added that his passport was confiscated.

Related How will Thaksin Shinawatra's return shape the future of Thai politics?

Lese majeste

The law on defaming the monarchy, an offence known as lese majeste, is punishable by three to 15 years in prison.

It is among the harshest such laws globally and is increasingly being used in Thailand to punish government critics.

Thaksin was ousted by an army coup in 2006 that set off years of deep political polarisation.

His opponents, who were generally staunch royalists, had accused him of corruption, abuse of power and disrespecting then-King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016.

He was originally charged with lese majeste in 2016 for remarks he made a year earlier to journalists in South Korea.

The case was not pursued at that time because he went into exile in 2008 to avoid punishment from other legal judgments he decried as political.