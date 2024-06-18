Türkiye's 8X8 military vehicle platform, which was developed within the Turkish defence industry and constitutes a reliable solution for mobile heavy weapon systems, has made its debut abroad.

BMC, one of Türkiye's leading commercial and military vehicle manufacturers, is showcasing its military vehicles in Paris at Eurosatory 2024 on Tuesday, Europe's largest and the world's leading defence industry exhibition that is held every two years. Eurosatory 2024 is taking place from June 17-21.

BMC, which took its place at the exhibition as the land vehicle export champion of the Turkish defence industry, introduced its KIRPI II, an upgraded version of the mine-protected vehicle KIRPI equipped with independent suspension and the latest technology; ALTUG 8x8, which offers multi-tasking capability on a single platform with its modular ceiling concept, AMAZON 4X4 with its renewed design and high maneuverability, and 8X8 military vehicles that stand out with their powerful engines and high traction power.

BMC POWER, which develops power groups within BMC, took its place at the fair with the 400-horsepower engine named TUNA developed by Turkish engineers, the 600-horsepower marine engine LEVEND designed for marine vehicles and the 1,000-horsepower UTKU.

The 8X8 military vehicle platform developed by BMC and used in the ARPAN-155 howitzer system was showcased abroad for the first time at Eurosatory.

The platform, which has a cabin with high ballistic protection and ammunition cabinets, reaches a high traction performance and a speed of 80 kilometres per hour with a 675-horsepower engine.

Offering a 1,228-millimetre upward and 302-millimetre lateral weapon mobility, the vehicle platform can operate on a 60 percent vertical and 30 percent lateral slope with its 8X8 traction system.

By reflecting its design and development capabilities to the modular structure of the 8X8 military vehicle platform, BMC will be able to produce the vehicles needed for the recently developed weapon and missile systems within the Turkish defence industry.