Israel’s decision to shut down the notorious Sde Teiman detention facility is aimed at evading accountability and erasing evidence of the horrific abuse of Palestinian detainees, most of them from the besieged enclave of Gaza.

The Israeli government announced the gradual closure of the facility on June 11 following damning reports in several media outlets, which published gut-wrenchıng accounts of torture and human rights violations at the military-run detention centre in the Negev desert.

The publication of the news reports mounted pressure on the Netanyahu government, which is already facing charges of mounting a “genocidal war” on Palestinians in Gaza following the October 7 attack by the Hamas resistance group.

Israel’s Supreme Court also sought answers about the condition of inmates in response to a petition filed on May 23 by several Israeli human rights organisations, including the Association for Civil Rights in Israel.

The petition called for the closure of the facility due to inhumane conditions and severe mistreatment that violated both Israeli and international law.

The Israeli government said that by the end of June, all detainees will either be relocated to other prisons within Israel or released to Gaza, marking a shift towards using Sde Teiman for short-term detentions only.

Related The war in Gaza is wiping out entire Palestinian families. This is how

However, human rights groups say that the Israeli government's decision is aimed at skirting demands for transparency and accountability over the abuse of detainees at Sde Teiman.

They also view this move as an attempt to obscure evidence that could be uncovered through a thorough investigation.

“The Israeli occupation may believe that by transferring the detainees from Sde Teiman prison to other prisons, it will absolve itself of real responsibility for the crimes committed in Sde Teiman,” says Abdullah Al Zaghari, the head of the Palestinian Prisoner's Society.

“However, this will certainly not be the case,” Al Zaghari tells TRT World.

He says that the international community is now aware that “major crimes” were committed at Sde Teiman from the testimonies of former detainees.

“So, if it is indeed closed and no Palestinian detainees are held there anymore, this only underscores that the Israeli occupation has committed crimes against humanity and medical crimes against those detained there and now seeks to cover them up,” he adds.

Desert concentration camp

Originally a military base located 30 kilometres from the Gaza fence, Sde Teiman was converted into a concentration camp-like detention centre during Israel’s invasion of Gaza last October.

It now holds many of the Palestinian captives who were arbitrarily detained from their homes and families.

The Israeli government notified the Court that out of 700 Palestinians held, 500 have already been transferred to Ofer and Ktzi'ot military prisons. The fate of the remaining 200 captives remains unknown.

Related Why Israel and Palestine may never see a two-state solution

Milena Ansari, Israel and Palestine Researcher at Human Rights Watch, explains to TRT World that the detention and transfer of Palestinians to prisons inside Israel violate international humanitarian law, particularly the prohibition against detaining protected persons outside the occupied territory.

“This may also amount to the war crime of deportation and forcible transfer,” Ansari adds.

Late in May, the Israeli military announced that its chief, Herzi Halevi, would form an advisory committee to examine the conditions of detainees in military-controlled prisons.