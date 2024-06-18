Scores of Kenyans have gathered outside parliament to protest controversial tax hikes, with police deploying tear gas and making at least three arrests, according to journalists at the scene.

Dubbed "Occupy Parliament", news of Tuesday's protest was shared online after an activist leaked MPs' contact details, urging people to bombard them with calls and messages to shoot down a bill proposing the new hikes.

Among the bill's most contentious provisions are a motor vehicle tax, set at 2.5 percent of the car's value, and the reintroduction of VAT on bread.

Analysts say that while the taxes could slow down consumption and hurt the economy, the bill is expected to pass thanks to the large parliamentary majority President William Ruto's party enjoys.

The East African economic powerhouse has struggled with a biting cost-of-living crisis, which critics say will only worsen under the proposed levies.

The cash-strapped government has defended the move — projected to raise some $2.7 billion (346.7 billion shillings), equivalent to 1.9 percent of GDP — as a necessary measure to cut reliance on external borrowing.

Growing discontent