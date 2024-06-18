Türkiye is set to play their first match against Georgia in the European Football Championship.

Competing in Group F, the Turkish national team, known as the Crescent-Stars, aims to start the tournament with a win and secure three points. This match will mark Georgia's first appearance in the European Championships.

Ahead of the crucial match, attention is focused on Vincenzo Montella's squad selection, with all eyes on Türkiye’s star players such as Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Semih Kilicsoy.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be officiated by the trio of Argentinian referees, with Facundo Tello serving as match referee, and Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky serving as assistants.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be held at the BVB Dortmund Stadium in Germany.

Following the Georgia match, Türkiye faces matches against Portugal and the Czech Republic. If Türkiye finishes in the top two of their group, they will advance to the round of 16.

6th match against Georgia