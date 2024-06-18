TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye to face Georgia in their opening match of Euro 2024
Competing in Group F, the Crescent-Stars aim to start the tournament with a win and secure three points against Georgia.
Türkiye to face Georgia in their opening match of Euro 2024
Following the Georgia match, Türkiye faces matches against Portugal and the Czech Republic. If Türkiye finishes in the top two of their group, they will advance to the round of 16. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
June 18, 2024

Türkiye is set to play their first match against Georgia in the European Football Championship.

Competing in Group F, the Turkish national team, known as the Crescent-Stars, aims to start the tournament with a win and secure three points. This match will mark Georgia's first appearance in the European Championships.

Ahead of the crucial match, attention is focused on Vincenzo Montella's squad selection, with all eyes on Türkiye’s star players such as Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz, and Semih Kilicsoy.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be officiated by the trio of Argentinian referees, with Facundo Tello serving as match referee, and Gabriel Chade and Ezequiel Brailovsky serving as assistants.

The Türkiye-Georgia match will be held at the BVB Dortmund Stadium in Germany.

Following the Georgia match, Türkiye faces matches against Portugal and the Czech Republic. If Türkiye finishes in the top two of their group, they will advance to the round of 16.

6th match against Georgia

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish national team will face Georgia for the sixth time in their history.

In the previous five encounters, two of which were official and three friendlies, Türkiye secured three wins, one draw, and one loss.

The Crescent-Stars have scored 12 goals against Georgia overall, and have conceded five. The two teams last met on May 24, 2012, in Salzburg, and will be facing each other again after 12 years.

Probable Lineups

Türkiye: Mert, Kaan, Merih, Abdulkerim, Ferdi, Salih, Hakan, Arda, Kenan, Kerem, Baris Alper .

Georgia: Mamardashvili, Kverkvelia, Kashia, Dvali, Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze, Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul