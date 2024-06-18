US President Joe Biden is taking an expansive, election-year step to offer relief to potentially hundreds of thousands of immigrants without legal status in the US.

The White House announced Tuesday that the Biden administration will, in the coming months, allow certain spouses of US citizens without legal status to apply for permanent residency and, eventually, citizenship.

The move could affect upwards of half a million immigrants, according to senior administration officials.

To qualify, an immigrant must have lived in the United States for 10 years as of Monday and be married to a US citizen.

If a qualifying immigrant’s application is approved, he or she would have three years to apply for a green card, receive a temporary work permit and be shielded from deportation in the meantime.

Biden appears to be balancing his own aggressive crackdown on the border earlier this month that enraged advocates and many Democratic lawmakers.

Who qualifies?