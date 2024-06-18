Tens of thousands of Rohingya, who were feared to be trapped amid fighting in western Myanmar, have nowhere to flee, the United Nations human rights chief has said.

The Arakan Army, which is fighting for autonomy in Myanmar's Rakhine region, said late on Sunday that residents of the town of Maungdaw, inhabited primarily by the Rohingya, should leave by 9 p.m. (1430 GMT) ahead of a planned offensive.

"I am very concerned about the situation in Maungdaw. The Arakan Army this weekend gave all remaining residents — including a large Rohingya population — a warning to evacuate," Volker Turk, the UN high commissioner for human rights, told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on Tuesday.

"But Rohingya have no options. There is nowhere to flee."

The Rohingya have faced persecution in Myanmar for decades. Nearly a million of them live in refugee camps in Bangladesh's border district of Cox's Bazar after fleeing a military-led crackdown in Rakhine state on the western coast in 2017.