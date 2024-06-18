Representatives from more than 90 countries gathered in Switzerland over the weekend for the Summit on Peace in Ukraine. Amid all the fanfare, the two-day conference on June 15-16 offered no meaningful breakthroughs to end the Russia-Ukraine war, with Moscow not even invited to the summit.

The majority of countries remained critical of Russia, issuing a joint communique endorsing Kiev’s “territorial integrity”.

The Ukraine-Russia war is reaching a sensitive stage. Moscow wants to legitimise its hold over several territories claimed during the war, while Kiev insists on the complete withdrawal of Russian forces to break ground on talks. Ukraine’s future membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is another point of contention: Moscow insists that Ukraine must drop its membership bid to support momentum for a possible truce.

Is it possible to avoid key sticking points and prepare the ground for a difficult compromise?

Russia’s exclusion and NATO

Russia’s involvement in any peace summit is a central consideration for credible negotiations. By ensuring Putin’s absence from the conference, Ukraine’s Western allies weakened their own commitment to “dialogue between all parties” and achieving “comprehensive, just and lasting peace”.

Both Kiev and Moscow have a shared stake in assessing post-war settlement scenarios and managing expectations on possible troop withdrawals from eastern Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions. Neither Kiev nor Moscow will likely agree to total disengagement from these regions. But their present trust deficit could narrow if their terms and conditions were at least considered at the summit.

That is precisely where the conference fell short. The final declaration did not take into account the post-war settlement or troop withdrawal interests, indicating a lost opportunity to promote substantive deliberations on hot-button issues.

Instead, threat perceptions are set to rise. Cross-border aerial assaults between Russia and Ukraine are picking up, and Washington is keen to develop Ukraine’s armed forces and promote its NATO membership bid. Increased US support for Ukraine’s military complicates prospects of de-escalation, given Putin’s insistence that Ukraine must drop its NATO membership bid for a possible ceasefire.

The summit struggled to put a floor beneath nuclear tensions as well. Russia recently warned of escalating discord after NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance could deploy more nuclear weapons and place them on standby. This runs counter to the summit’s final consensus that “any threat or use of nuclear weapons in the context of the ongoing war against Ukraine” was inadmissible.

Global South and geopolitical implications

Growing divisions between the West and the Global South were also on display at the summit. Major non-aligned states such as Saudi Arabia, India, South Africa, Thailand, Indonesia, Mexico and the United Arab Emirates refused to put their weight behind the West-backed joint statement, undermining the summit’s credibility and impact on future peace.