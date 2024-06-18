A record number of politically motivated crimes occurred in Germany last year, fuelled partly by global events including the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, a newly published report has said.

Authorities registered 60,028 politically motivated offences in 2023, up from 58,916 the previous year, the report from Germany's domestic intelligence agency said on Tuesday.

Around 25,660 of the crimes were committed by right-wing extremists, an increase of 22.4 percent from 2022.

"Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, right-wing extremists have used the resulting economic upheaval... in political campaigns and calls for mobilisation," the report said.

Crimes committed by left-wing extremists rose by 10.4 percent, though their number was much smaller at 4,248.

There was also a surge in anti-Semitic crimes, which jumped to 492 from just 33 the previous year.

The vast majority were committed after October 7, 2023, when an unprecedented Hamas attack on Israel triggered a relentless Israeli military offensive on Gaza.

"The terrible escalation in the Middle East following the terror against Israel is unfortunately also having an impact on us," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said when she presented the report.