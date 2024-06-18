WORLD
3 MIN READ
NATO flexes muscle in Baltics with 9,000-troop Baltops exercise
NATO conducts extensive military drills in the Baltic Sea involving thousands of troops to bolster regional defence amid heightened tensions with the Russia-Ukraine war.
NATO flexes muscle in Baltics with 9,000-troop Baltops exercise
From sea mine sweeps to mass casualty response, NATO conducts a comprehensive training exercise in the Baltic Sea. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
June 18, 2024

Some 9,000 troops from 20 NATO countries have been participating this month in military exercises in the Baltic Sea region, which has become strategically sensitive following Russia's aggression on Ukraine.

Sweden, which had joined the drills in the past, took part in the Baltops exercises for the first time in June as a full NATO member after joining the trans-Atlantic military alliance earlier this year.

The weeks of training include sea mine sweeps, submarine detection, landings and medical response to mass casualty situations.

Their goal is to enhance the interoperability of the forces and to highlight the allied commitment to joint security, officials said.

The exercises by navy, air force and ground troops are being held on the Baltic Sea, as well as in Sweden and its strategic island of Gotland, and in Lithuania, Poland and Germany.

They will run through Thursday and include some 50 navy ships and 45 aircraft and helicopters.

RelatedWhat is the Suwalki Gap and why does it matter for Russia and NATO?
RECOMMENDED

'Dynamic challenges'

The drills are organised by NATO’s Naval Striking and Support Forces and the US Navy's 6th Fleet.

Major gas pipelines run across the Baltic seabed from Russia and Norway to Germany, Poland and other European nations, making it a highly sensitive region since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and increased its hostile activity in the Baltic Sea area.

“The dynamic challenges of the Baltic Region demand a refined, precise, and efficient amphibious capability; and that is exactly what we conducted in Sweden today. The landing location was intentional: NATO’s presence on Gotland Island is vital to protecting the security and stability of the Baltic Sea,” said US Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, NATO's Naval Striking and Support Forces chief of staff.

RelatedRussia sends warships to Caribbean for drills as tensions with US spike
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation