About 580,000 Haitians have now fled their homes due to gang violence, a 60 percent spike just since March, a United Nations agency said.

"The figures we see today are a direct consequence of years of spiraling violence — that reached a new high in February — and its catastrophic humanitarian impact," said Philippe Branchat, head of the International Organization for Migration, on Tuesday.

"The unending crisis in Haiti is pushing more people to flee their homes and leave everything behind. This is not something they do lightly. What's more, for many of them, this is not the first time," he added.

The IOM issued a report Tuesday that said Haiti now has 578,074 displaced people, compared to 362,551 in early March.

The year is not even half over and the figure is almost the same as that for all of 2023, the agency said.