Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed the United States is withholding weapons and implied this was slowing Israel's invasion in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where Tel Aviv's carnage has exacerbated the already dire humanitarian situation for Palestinians.

"It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel," Netanyahu said on Tuesday, adding, "Give us the tools, and we'll finish the job a lot faster."

President Joe Biden has delayed delivering certain heavy bombs to Israel since May over mass protests and international outcry about the killing of civilians in Gaza.

However, the administration has gone to lengths to avoid any suggestion that Israeli forces have crossed a red line in the deepening Rafah invasion, which would trigger a more sweeping ban on arms transfers.

Netanyahu also claimed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a recent visit to Israel, said he was working around the clock to end the delays.

Yet Blinken said on Tuesday the only pause in sending weapons to Israel was related to those heavy bombs from May.

"We, as you know, are continuing to review one shipment that President Biden has talked about with regard to 2,000-pound bombs because of our concerns about their use in a densely populated area like Rafah," Blinken said at a news conference.

"That remains under review. But everything else is moving as it normally would."