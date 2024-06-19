A massive fire has erupted at a huge military ammunition depot in Chad's capital N'Djamena, the government said without detailing the cause.

Blasts from the depot in the capital's Goudji area near the airport were heard miles away on early on Wednesday, the AFP news agency journalists said, adding that projectiles went into the sky at regular intervals and detonated, turning it red and black.

Explosions could still be heard more than an hour and a half after the initial blasts.

President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno later said there were deaths.

Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah, who is also the government spokesperson, said on Facebook that there were "huge explosions" at the site and urged the population to keep calm.

A senior army official, who requested anonymity, told AFP the "biggest ammunition depot in N'Djamena has caught fire".

All calibres exploded