The Biden administration has approved a new $360 million weapons sale to Taiwan, sending the island hundreds of armed drones, missile equipment and related support material.

The announcement by the State Department in a statement on Tuesday was not unexpected but it comes at a time of high tension between Washington and Beijing, and is sure to draw condemnation from China.

The sale includes 291 Altius-600M systems, unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, with warheads.

It also contains 720 Switchblade drones known as “extended-range loitering munitions,” the State Department said.

US interests

The sale “serves US national, economic, and security interests by supporting the recipient’s continuing efforts to modernise its armed forces and to maintain a credible defensive capability.”