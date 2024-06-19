Australia’s main opposition party has announced plans to build Australia’s first nuclear power plants as early as 2035.

The policy announcement on Wednesday ensures the major parties will be divided on how Australia will curb its greenhouse gas emissions at elections due within a year.

“I’m very happy for the election to be a referendum on energy, on nuclear, on power prices, on lights going out, on who has a sustainable pathway for our country going forward,” opposition leader Peter Dutton told reporters.

Seven government-owned reactors would be built on the sites of ageing coal-fired electricity plants in five of Australia’s six states, Dutton said.

The first two would be built from 2035-to-2037 and the last in the 2040s.

He said the estimated costs would be announced at a later date.

The parties haven’t gone to an election with the same carbon reduction policies since 2007.

'Most expensive form of energy'