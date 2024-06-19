Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a "strategic partnership treaty" following their talks in Pyongyang, Russian state media reported.

Putin signalled earlier on Wednesday that the two nations had prepared a document that would "form the basis" of their relations for years to come but did not provide any detail.

"Russia and North Korea have signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty," the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing a correspondent.

The Kremlin said the treaty would replace previous bilateral documents and declarations signed in 1961, 2000 and 2001.

Earlier, Kim said relations with Russia had reached a new high point, and that Putin's visit would strengthen their countries' "ardent friendship".

Growing exchanges