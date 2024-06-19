More than 200 protesters have been arrested in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, in ongoing protests against proposed tax hikes in a finance bill that is due to be tabled in parliament.

Civil society groups said on Wednesday that demonstrations and a planned sit-down outside parliament buildings will continue despite the arrest of 210 protesters.

The right to peaceful protests is guaranteed in the Kenyan Constitution, but organisers are required to notify the police beforehand.

Police generally give a go-ahead unless there are security concerns.

But Nairobi Police Commander Adamson Bungei said that no group had been granted permission to protest in the capital on Tuesday.

Police hurled tear gas canisters at hundreds of demonstrators, forcing businesses to temporarily close because of fears over looting.

Related Police fire tear gas at Kenyans protesting against new tax hikes

'Worse than the one of 2023'

Some major tax proposals in the bill were dropped after a Tuesday morning meeting between ruling party lawmakers and President William Ruto.