Israeli protesters inside Knesset demand early elections, Gaza war end
"The war with no goals or end must be ended, the Knesset dissolved, and power returned to the people. We demand elections right now," the protesters said.
Netanyahu is legally in power for a four-year term unless the Knesset is dissolved or confidence in the government is withdrawn. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
June 19, 2024

A group of Israelis have staged a demonstration inside the Israeli Parliament, or Knesset, in West Jerusalem, demanding early elections and an end to Tel Aviv's war on Gaza, Israeli media said.

“A group of protesters gathered near the cafeteria in the Knesset building, demanding immediate elections,” the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported.

"The war with no goals or end must be ended, the Knesset dissolved, and power returned to the people. We demand elections right now," the newspaper reported, citing protesters.

The most recent elections in Israel were held at the end of 2022, resulting in the formation of the current far-right government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu is legally in power for a four-year term unless the Knesset is dissolved or confidence in the government is withdrawn.

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

More than 37,400 Palestinians have since been killed in Gaza, most of them women and children, and more than 85,400 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Over eight months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered Tel Aviv to immediately halt its operation in Rafah, where over a million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
