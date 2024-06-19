For decades, Britain's financial services industry has fueled the country’s economy. The offices and branches of HSBC Holdings, Lloyds, and Barclays dot London streets. Executives in black suits and black skirts hurtle out of Lombard Street and go straight into pubs to relax in the evenings.

The financial services industry accounts for around 12 percent of Britain’s economy, and some people argue that its growth has come at the cost of the manufacturing sector—the car and home appliance factories and the coal mines that once employed millions of British citizens.

As the UK election draws near, all eyes are on Labour Party’s Rachel Reeves, a favourite to become the next chancellor of the UK’s exchequer.

Reeves has said in the past that too much dependence on financial services spells trouble for Britain’s economy, rendering it vulnerable to the recurring bouts of turbulence in global markets.

The Labour Party enjoys a lead of more than 20 points over the Conservative Party, its closest electoral rival, which has controlled power for the last decade and a half in the world’s sixth-biggest economy.

“The era of reckless Tory economics is over. As your chancellor, I would make every penny count,” she said.

Once a great colonial power controlling one-quarter of earth’s land surface, the UK is now mostly a services-based economy. Agriculture contributes less than one percent to the UK’s GDP while the share of manufacturing is only 17 percent. Services constitute the bedrock of the UK’s economy with a share of over 80 percent.

London’s unique role in the international arena comes with major advantages and places the UK at the centre of global financial transactions, says John R Bryson, professor of economic geography at the University of Birmingham.

“A politician might want to encourage some form of diversification, but this will fail if it is not grounded in existing assets and capabilities,” he tells TRT World.

A disproportionately high contribution to GDP growth is a testament to London’s position as the hub of the global financial system. It’s home to some of the world’s biggest banks, insurance providers and investment firms. The UK attracted £2 billion in foreign direct investment in 2022—the highest across Europe in the category of financial and professional services.

“Without this role, the UK would be a relatively unimportant country given the size of its economy,” Bryson says.