Greece's social democratic opposition PASOK party has urged an investigation after a BBC report alleged that illegal Greek Coast Guard pushbacks in the Aegean Sea led to the deaths of migrants.

"The protection of human life and dignity, respect for International Law and the Greek Constitution, however, cannot be negotiated," it said in a statement, drawing attention to the wider political consensus on the need to guard the borders and on the criminal role of human trafficking rings.

"Without further delay an in-depth investigation and attribution of specific responsibilities, wherever they exist, is required," it said.

A BBC investigation Monday said 43 victims died in 15 separate incidents linked to the actions of the Greek Coast Guard over a three-year period.

The accusations stem from practices where migrants were forced out of Greek territorial waters, known as pushbacks, or returned to the sea after reaching Greek islands.