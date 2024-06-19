TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues over a dozen irregular migrants off its Aegean coast
Turkish Coast Guard forces also apprehend 37 migrants off Izmir province.
Türkiye rescues over a dozen irregular migrants off its Aegean coast
The migrants were subsequently taken to the Ayvacik Removal Center after processing./ Photo: AA / AA
By Meryem Demirhan
June 19, 2024

Türkiye has rescued 18 irregular migrants and apprehended another group of the same size in multiple operations.

Eighteen migrants were brought ashore after their boat began drifting in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Ayvacik district in northwestern Türkiye's Canakkale province after its engine failed, said the Turkish Coast Guard on Wednesday.

After the Coast Guard's North Aegean Group Command detected the inflatable watercraft, it dispatched a vessel to the area, where it rescued 18 migrants of Yemeni and Syrian nationality.

The migrants were subsequently taken to the Ayvacik Removal Center after processing.

RECOMMENDED

In another operation further south, 37 irregular migrants, including two children, were intercepted off the coast of Cesme district in Izmir province, also on the Aegean Sea coast.

After official procedures by authorities, the migrants were handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

RelatedOver a dozen irregular migrants detained in Türkiye's Canakkale
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body
First round of US-brokered Russia-Ukraine talks ends in UAE
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
'History is on our side': Minnesota grinds to halt as state stages historic anti-ICE strike
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Syria declares health emergency over in Aleppo, Raqqa after army gains ground
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation