Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari has criticised the country's political leadership when he described the rhetoric about destroying Hamas resistance group as "misleading" in an interview with Channel 13.

"The talk of destroying Hamas is like throwing dust in the public's eyes," Hagari told the station on Wednesday.

"Hamas is an idea. You cannot destroy an idea. The political leadership must find an alternative; otherwise, it (Hamas) will remain," he added.

Since October last year when Israel began its genocial war on besieged Gaza, hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has listed the destruction of Hamas resistance group as a key objective, despite skepticism from military analysts and Israeli observers about the feasibility of the goal.

Hagari discussed the army's announcement on June 8 about the release of four captives in a military operation in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. "It is not possible to release all hostages through military operations," he acknowledged.

In response, Netanyahu's office stated that the security Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, "has defined the destruction of Hamas' military and governing capabilities as one of the goals of the war. The Israeli military, of course, is committed to this."

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal onslaught on Gaza since an October 7 raid by Hamas on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and hamlets.