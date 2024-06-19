Americans are celebrating Juneteenth — for the fourth time as a federal holiday — to commemorate some four million enslaved Blacks who were freed after the end of the Civil War and also ended a system in which America profited from unpaid labour of millions of Africans.

Wednesday's holiday marks the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, found out they had been freed — after the end of the Civil War and two years after then-president Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation.

President Joe Biden signed into law just three years ago, making Juneteenth a federal holiday. According to a new survey by the marketing research firm YouGov, 90 percent of Americans are now aware of the holiday compared to just 74 percent in 2022.

"Juneteenth is significant in the struggle for African American freedom," Portia Hopkins, Rice University at Houston historian, told Anadolu Agency.

"I think before 2022, it was largely treated as a Texas holiday, and celebrations were hyperlocal," she continued. "As knowledge grew about the holiday, we started to see more people recognise and choose to celebrate Juneteenth as a significant moment in African American history."

Dr Karida Brown, a sociology professor at Emory University whose research focuses on race, said there's no reason to feel awkward about wanting to recognise Juneteenth just because you have no personal ties or you're not Black. In fact, embrace it.

"I would reframe that and challenge my non-Black folks who want to lean into Juneteenth and celebrate," Brown said.

"It absolutely is your history. It absolutely is a part of your experience. ... Isn't this all of our history? The good, the bad, the ugly, the story of emancipation and freedom for your Black brothers and sisters under the Constitution of the law."

Juneteenth's history

Nearly 12.5 million enslaved Africans were transported to the Americas by Europeans and American slave traders. Some 10.7 million reached the American shores alive in dire circumstances in cargo ships between the mid 17th century and 1860, and the rest died on the way.

The impact of forced migration on Africa continent was profound, stripping it of its vibrant and capable population.

Slave trade companies kidnapped people from their native lands. Most slaves were transported in cargo ships and chained to plank beds with little room to move. Profits came first, so the traders packed the ships to the gills, and didn't provide even basic necessities.