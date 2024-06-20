The US state of Texas has issued a disaster declaration as the first named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season took aim at the Gulf of Mexico.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued the disaster declaration on Wednesday for 51 counties in the southeastern part of the state, from Brownsville all the way to Houston nearly 350 miles (563 kilometres) away.

"Tropical Storm Alberto poses a threat of imminent disaster, including widespread and severe property damage, injury and loss of life due to widespread flooding, life-threatening storm surge, damaging wind and heavy rainfall," said Abbott in his declaration.

Tropical Storm Alberto formed off the northern Mexico Gulf Coast just southeast of Brownsville, Texas and is expected to cause a serious amount of damage with winds between 40 to 50 miles (64 to 80 kilometres) per hour expected to batter the coastline.

While Alberto is expected to make landfall in Mexico near the Rio Grande River sometime Thursday morning, the effects of the storm's outer bands already began taking their toll in Texas on Wednesday night, with storm surges already topping 4 feet (1.2 metres) off the Galveston coast and street flooding starting to close roadways.

Related US braces for massive heat wave, over 75 million remain under alert

Flooding risk