TÜRKİYE
Türkiye denies meeting of foreign minister and Greek Orthodox Patriarch
Foreign ministry refutes reports that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in Ukraine peace summit as a state, reiterating Türkiye's policy regarding the status of the Patriarchate as non-ecumenical.
The foreign ministry also requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine regarding the inclusion of the Patriarchate as a  signatory to the joint communique from the summit. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
June 20, 2024

Türkiye has denied reports that Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan had an official meeting with Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew on the sidelines of the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland.

Reports claiming that the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate participated in the Summit on Peace in Ukraine with the status of a state "do not reflect the truth," Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Onder Keceli stressed on Wednesday.

The spokesperson also refuted allegations that Fidan had an official bilateral meeting with Bartholomew on the margins of the summit, which took place at the Burgenstock resort in Switzerland from June 15-16.

Keceli further addressed allegations that the name of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate was later added as a signatory to the joint communique adopted and released to the public at the end of the summit.

"We have requested an explanation from Switzerland and Ukraine, the organisers of the summit, regarding these claims," he said.

Keceli reiterated that there has been no change in Türkiye's state policy regarding the status of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate.

Türkiye does not recognise the "ecumenical" title of the Patriarchate, viewing the patriarch solely as the religious leader of the country's Greek minority.

