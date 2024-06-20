WORLD
2 MIN READ
Number of registered Palestinian refugees exceeds 6 million
Refugees comprise 42 percent of Palestinian population in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, figures show.
Number of registered Palestinian refugees exceeds 6 million
People walk in an alley of the Palestinian refugee camp of Shatila in Beirut's southern suburb on May 22, 2024. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
June 20, 2024

More than six million Palestinian refugees are registered with the UN refugee agency UNRWA, according to official figures.

In a statement marking World Refugee Day, the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said 2.5 million refugees live in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza, constituting 42 percent of the registered Palestinian refugees.

The statement said that refugees comprise around 66 percent and 26.3 percent of the population of Gaza and the West Bank respectively.

RelatedHow UNRWA works and why it is important for Palestinians

Unregistered refugees

RECOMMENDED

According to the statement, around 40.2 Palestinian refugees in the diaspora live in Jordan, 9.7 percent live in Syria and 8.2 percent in Lebanon.

“These estimates represent the minimum number of Palestinian refugees, taking into account that they are unregistered refugees, as this number does not include those Palestinians who were displaced after 1949 until the eve of the war of June 1967,” the statement said.

“It also does not include Palestinians who left or were deported in 1967 on the grounds of war and those who were not refugees in the first place.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast