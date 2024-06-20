WORLD
1 MIN READ
South Korea seizes cargo ship for violating UN sanctions against N. Korea
The foreign-flagged freighter said to be carrying coal and iron ore with 10 crewmembers, was en route from Russia to China.
South Korea seizes cargo ship for violating UN sanctions against N. Korea
The vessel is now anchored in Busan on the country's southeastern coast. / Photo: Yonhap news agency / Others
By Rabiul Islam
June 20, 2024

South Korea has seized a 2,900-ton cargo ship near the Korea Strait on suspicion of violating UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea, Yonhap news agency has quoted sources as saying.

The foreign-flagged freighter said to be carrying coal and iron ore with 10 crewmembers, was en route from Russia to China, supposedly via North Korea, when it was seized on Thursday.

The vessel is now anchored in Busan on the country's southeastern coast.

RECOMMENDED

In late March, another 3,000-ton cargo ship, which was heading to Vladivostok, Russia, was seized in waters off Yeosu, along the southern coast on similar suspicions.

RelatedSeoul seizes second ship suspected of providing oil to North Korea
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast