For nearly eight months, Ahmed Kouta had a front-row view of the devastation and mayhem caused by the Israeli military in Gaza. And for most of that time, the 23-year-old nurse from Canada wanted to cry and scream in desperation and anger.

Kouta worked in the emergency ward of al-Shifa Hospital, which handled many of the casualties in the brutal Israeli attacks that killed more than 37,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Many of them could have been saved if the doctors had not been overworked and if the hospitals had enough medical supplies, he tells TRT World.

Israel’s crippling blockade has cut Gaza’s access to essential medicines. The Israeli military has attacked hospitals and arrested doctors. The scenes in the emergency and surgical rooms have been heart-wrenching.

“There was a time when a father, a doctor himself, had to perform an amputation on his own daughter," says Kouta.

"There was no anaesthesia, no proper medical equipment – just sheer desperation to save her life."

Kouta beamed the pictures of the dire situation in the hospital to his over 400,000 followers on Instagram.

Injured children would be brought with deep wounds, which required 10-20 stitches, he says.

“These children have to endure the pain because it's the only way they can be treated.”

Those who could have lived

Medical workers in al-Shifa’s emergency service had to face the grim reality that some of the injured who were brought in won't survive because they didn’t have enough beds for them.

"People would be coming in with complete amputations, burns, and giving out their last breaths," Kouta recounts.

"Some patients were alive, but their destination was clearly death because there was no way to treat them or get them to an operating room due to the tremendous number of patients waiting."