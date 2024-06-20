WORLD
2 MIN READ
PKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 13-year-old child in Syria
According to the UN's 2022 Children in Armed Conflicts report, PKK and its Syrian affiliate YPG abduct over 1,200 children, coercing them into carrying terror activities.
PKK/YPG terrorists kidnap 13-year-old child in Syria
The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 20, 2024

A child from Syria's northeastern Deir Ezzor province has been kidnapped by the PKK/YPG terrorist group, a spokesman for a local Kurdish party said.

Redor al Ahmed of the Independent Kurdish Rabita told Anadolu on Thursday that a 13-year-old from the Garanij village, identified only by the initials H.A.H., fell victim to PKK/YPG abduction.

Ahmed lamented the terror group's tactic of separating abducted children from their families and taking them to camps for training in terror activities, in violation of international law.

Since the start of the year, the terrorist PKK/YPG has reportedly abducted more than 30 children across Syria’s Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah provinces, aiming to enlist them into its terror ranks.

RelatedHow PKK terror group lures, forces minors to create army of child soldiers
RECOMMENDED

PKK kidnapped more than 1,200 children in 2022

The UN's 2022 Children in Annual Armed Conflicts report said that over 1,200 children had been abducted by the PKK/YPG.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed grave concern over the exploitation of children by the PKK, urging an end to their recruitment and the release of all children. The use of minors as combatants is a violation of international law.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

RelatedThis is why the YPG/PKK do not represent all Kurds
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast