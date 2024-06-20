An Israeli military investigation has revealed that many soldiers were killed and wounded by "friendly fire" during Hamas' October 7 blitz on Israeli military sites and settlements that were once Arab farms and villages, local media reported.

Israel's Channel 12 broadcaster reported on Thursday that a military investigation into the Hamas attack found — based on leaked information — that "friendly fires led to the deaths and injuries of an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers who were highly hesitant" to confront the Palestinian resistance fighters.

The investigation found that Israel's military forces were deployed in "chaotic" ways in areas adjacent to besieged Gaza.

The broadcaster noted that the official investigation outcome will be published by mid-July.

"According to Israeli military estimates, the investigation into the battles at Kibbutz Be'eri [illegal settlement] will be the first report released in July," the channel said.

One of the incidents under investigation is a military commander's order to fire on a house where Israelis were kept hostage by Hamas on October 7.

Several Israeli political, security, and military officials have described the attack as "a significant intelligence failure" for the country.

Prior soldiers' testimonies also raised questions over whether the Israeli army fired on its own civilians and soldiers on October 7.

A second lieutenant from an Israeli tank unit, only identified as Michal, said before that another soldier told her to fire at the Hulit compound.

When she asked whether there were Israeli civilians, she said he answered, "I don't know, just fire."

