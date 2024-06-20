Three party members of the British ruling Conservative party are being investigated over allegedly placing bets on an early announcement of the general election.

On another chaotic day for the governing Conservatives, the party's campaign director on Thursday took a leave of absence, linked to an investigation around bets being placed on the timing of the vote before it was announced.

"I was incredibly angry to learn of these allegations. It's a really serious matter. It's right that they're being investigated properly," PM Rishi Sunak said during a televised debate.

"I want to be crystal clear that if anyone has broken the rules, they should face the full force of the law."

Polls indicate Britain is on course to elect a centre-left Labour government led by Keir Starmer, ending 14 years of rule by the Conservatives, and some polls have suggested Sunak's party could be heading to a historic defeat.

The allegations that a second Conservative candidate was being investigated by Britain's gambling regulator and may have attempted to profit from their political knowledge of the timing of the election is the latest setback in Sunak's faltering efforts to stay in Downing Street.

The BBC named the candidate as Laura Saunders, who is running to be the member of parliament for Bristol North West, and said her husband, campaign director Tony Lee, was also being investigated.

The Conservative Party earlier said that its director of campaigning "took a leave of absence" on Wednesday.

Sunak said if anyone has been found to have broken the rules they should face the "full consequences of the law" and would be "booted out" of the party.

Neither Lee nor Saunders could be reached for comment and the gambling regulator did not name those it was investigating. Placing bets with insider knowledge is a crime.

Another candidate has already apologised for placing a bet on the timing of the election on July 4 before it was officially announced.