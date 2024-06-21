Friday, June 21, 2024

1742 GMT — At least 25 Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured when Israeli forces shelled tents housing displaced people in the Mawasi area in western Rafah, southern Gaza.

The area was declared as a safe zone by Israel.

In a statement, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza said the death toll from the Israeli attack on tents in the Mawasi area rose to 25, with 50 others injured.

Earlier, medical sources told Anadolu news agency that rescue teams were recovering the bodies of victims and providing treatment to the injured people after Israeli tanks targeted the displaced persons' camp.

1842 GMT —Israel will make 'necessary decisions' to stop Hezbollah: Katz

Israel said it will soon make "necessary decisions" to halt attacks from Hezbollah.

"Israel cannot allow Hezbollah to continue attacking its territory and citizens, and soon we will make the necessary decisions," Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.

While Katz did not specify the nature of these decisions, Israeli officials have recently threatened a full-scale war on Lebanon unless Hezbollah withdraws from the border area to the north of the Litani River.

On Tuesday, the Israeli army military plans for a wide-scale attack on Lebanon amid rising border tensions with Hezbollah.

1753 GMT — UN unable to pick up supplies from Kerem Shalom crossing since June 18

The UN has not been able to pick up supplies from the Israeli Kerem Shalom crossing for last three days, a spokesperson said.

"Since 18 June, the UN has not been able to pick up supplies from Kerem Shalom crossing," UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters. With humanitarian partners and relevant parties, Haq said the UN is working to address the lack of public order and safety, alongside other impediments to a humanitarian response.

"As the occupying power, it is incumbent upon the Israeli authorities to restore public order and safety as far as possible and facilitate safe humanitarian access so that assistance reaches civilians in need," he added.

1732 GMT — Qatar, Lebanon welcome recognition of Palestine state by Armenia

Qatar and Lebanon welcomed the announcement by Armenia to officially recognise Palestine as a state, according to separate statements.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry considered the move by Armenia as "an important step to support the two-state solution and achieve peace and stability in the region." It also voiced hope that more countries "will recognise the State of Palestine and strengthen efforts aimed at implementing the two-state solution."

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry, for its part, welcomed the Armenian decision to recognise Palestine as a state, stressing that it reflects Armenia's "commitment to the international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty and the right of peoples to self-determination."

1615 GMT —Gaza's 'total lawlessness' impedes aid efforts: UN chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the complex and chaotic situation in Gaza, describing it as "total lawlessness."

"The situation in Gaza became a situation of total lawlessness. Most of the trucks with humanitarian aid inside Gaza are now looted because this is a war that is different from any other one," Guterres said a news conference when he was asked about the UN efforts to overcome "the lawlessness" hampering humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

He told reporters that unlike traditional warfare where occupying forces ensure security and management of the territories they control, the conflict in Gaza is characterised by continuous attacks and bombings.

Saying that there is "total chaos in Gaza," where there is "no authority in most of the territory," Guterres stressed that "Israel does not even allow the so-called blue police to escort our (UN) convoys, because it's a local police linked to local administration."

He stated that this "lawlessness" has made it "extremely difficult" to distribute aid within Gaza.

1430 GMT — Israeli strike on Rafah camp kills 18, injures scores: medics

At least 18 Palestinians have been killed and 35 injured when Israeli forces shelled tents housing displaced people in the Mawasi area in western Rafah, southern Gaza.

The area was declared as a safe zone by Israel.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that rescue teams were recovering the bodies of victims and provided treatments to a significant number of injured people after Israeli tanks targeted the displaced persons' camp in the Mawasi area.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that its medical teams are "handling a large number of casualties following the Israeli shelling in the area."

1405 GMT — Gaza's Rafah turned into ​war zone by Israel: mayor

Rafah Mayor Ahmed al Sufi said the entire city has become a military operations zone due to the expansion of the targeted area and the Israeli ground incursion.

In a statement to Anadolu news agency, Sufi said the Israeli army destroyed homes south of Abu Bakr al Siddiq Street and entire residential blocks west of the city in southern Gaza.

The US administration usually claims that Israel "does not conduct major military operations that cross the red line" in Rafah, despite images of the Israeli army's military offensives.

1344 GMT — Dozens killed in intense Israeli air strikes, artillery shelling in Gaza

Dozens of Palestinians were killed and injured in intense Israeli air strikes and artillery shelling targeting various areas in Gaza.

Medical sources told Anadolu news agency that several Palestinians were killed and others were injured late Thursday and early Friday in a series of Israeli air strikes in southern and central Gaza, as well as in Gaza City and northern Gaza.

Rescue teams retrieved the bodies of seven municipal workers killed by an Israeli strike on the Gaza municipality's parking lot, they said. "Search efforts are ongoing to find the missing victims under the rubble," field sources said.

1336 GMT — Japanese hotel refuses entry to Israeli man over possible ties to military

A hotel in Japan's Kyoto city refused accommodation to an Israeli man citing possible ties with his country's military engaging in conflict in Gaza, local media reported.

The city government has instructed Hotel Material in Higashiyama Ward that such an act violates a law prohibiting hotels and other facilities from refusing to accommodate visitors except under special circumstances, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

The hotel declined to comment, saying a lawyer representing the facility is handling the situation.

1329 GMT — Palestine welcomes statehood recognition by Armenia

The Palestinian Presidency and the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) welcomed Armenia's decision to recognise the State of Palestine.

According to a statement, reported by the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, "the Palestinian Presidency has commended the Republic of Armenia's decision to officially recognise the State of Palestine as an independent and sovereign nation."

The presidency expressed deep appreciation for "this courageous and significant decision," viewing it as a "pivotal step towards enhancing bilateral relations and fostering peace and stability in the region."

1309 GMT — Two Palestinians killed by Israeli army gunfire in occupied West Bank

At least two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire in the city of Qalqilya in the northern occupied West Bank.

"Two Palestinians were killed after the car they were in was targeted by agents of the elite Israeli police undercover unit, Gideonim, in the northwestern West Bank town of Qalqilya," the daily Haaretz quoted the Israeli army as saying.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that an Israeli special force opened fire on a Palestinian vehicle, injuring its occupants in the centre of Qalqilya.

Israeli military reinforcements stormed the city, witnesses added.

1306 GMT — Twenty-four more soldiers injured in past 24 hours: Israeli army

The Israeli army said that 26 of its soldiers, including seven in Gaza clashes, were injured in the past 24 hours.

Military figures show that at least 664 soldiers have been killed and 3,892 others injured since Israel launched a war in the besieged Palestinian enclave on October 7, 2023.

The army, however, did not provide any further details about how the soldiers were wounded.

1305 GMT — Türkiye welcomes Armenia's recognition of Palestine

Türkiye welcomed Armenia's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, the country's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We welcome Armenia's decision to recognise the State of Palestine, following countries such as Spain, Ireland Norway and Slovenia," said the statement. The recognition of the Palestinian state is a must for international law, justice and conscience, it added.

The statement concluded that Ankara will continue its efforts for the recognition of Palestine by more countries.

1216 GMT — Gaza population entirely dispossessed of livelihood means: UN official

After nearly nine months of the Israeli war that started on October 7, 2023, the Gaza population has been almost entirely dispossessed of the means to ensure food security, shelter, health and livelihood, a UN official told journalists.

Maryse Guimond, from the Palestine office of the UN Women, spoke at a UN news conference after completing a one-week mission inside Gaza.

"What I have seen defies description," said Guimond. "The moment you enter at the Kerem Shalom crossing, and the fence closes behind you, you feel locked into a world of devastation.

"Homes, hospitals, schools, universities, daycare centres have been demolished. As you move toward the middle area, you see crowds of people — men, women and children — in makeshift tents, trapped in a world of scarcity."

1212 GMT —Lack of health supplies impeding services to sick: Gaza doctor

The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, the facility that was temporarily forced out of service due to Israeli siege, has warned of a serious humanitarian catastrophe in northern Gaza due to a shortage of medicines and other health supplies.

"The situation in Gaza and the northern governorates is dire. We are operating at minimal capacity due to a lack of medical supplies, consumables, and medicines," Hossam Abu Safiya told Anadolu news agency.

"The spectre of famine is sweeping through the region again, with a lack of food with diverse nutritional values. The only available food is flour, which represents just one part of the nutritional pyramid essential for the human body," he added.

He said that as many as 214 children with signs of malnutrition were admitted to the hospital in last two weeks. "Among them, over 50 cases were suffering from advanced malnutrition, and six were in critical condition and are being treated in the intensive care unit."

1110 GMT — Qatari premier says Spain's recognition of Palestine sends 'important message' to world

Spain's recognition of Palestine sends an "important message to the world," the Qatari prime minister said in Madrid.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was speaking alongside Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on the occasion of the first-ever strategic dialogue conference between Spain and Qatar.

"The Spanish kingdom has engaged in ethical and brave work that shows the vision of its government to defend international law," he said at a joint news conference, pointing to Spain's recognition of Palestine as of May 28 and efforts to get more Western countries to follow suit.

1025 GMT — Israeli army wants to leave Gaza, Netanyahu has 'other ideas', says military analyst

Israeli military analyst Amos Harel said the army wants to withdraw from Gaza, but that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "has other ideas."

In an analytical article in the Israeli daily Haaretz, Harel said Netanyahu "continues to declare that the all-out war against Hamas will continue for as long as it takes."