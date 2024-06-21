Japan has slapped fresh sanctions on Russia, including freezing the assets of the country's dozens of financial institutions and individuals for being "directly" involved in or supporting Moscow's war against Kiev.

Tokyo said it will freeze assets and impose other restrictions on 42 Russian entities and 11 individuals considered to be "directly" involved in the “annexation” of the autonomous republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol or the destabilisation of the eastern part of Ukraine, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

Similar actions will be taken against one entity and as many individuals in the eastern and southern regions of Ukraine, are considered to be directly involved in the purported “incorporation” by Russia, the statement said.

Sanctions will come into effect immediately, it noted.

Tokyo introduced some measures considering "the current international situation over Ukraine, and to contribute to the international efforts for achieving international peace aimed at a solution of the issue, in line with the measures taken by other major countries," the statement further said.

The new measures included the prohibition on exports to specific entities of the Russian Federation and countries other than the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus.

A permission system will also be applied to payments, capital transactions, individuals, and entities designated by the Foreign Ministry.