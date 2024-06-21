TÜRKİYE
Türkiye maintains pressure on PKK terrorists both at home and abroad
Four terrorists are neutralised in Northern Iraq and another four in southeast Türkiye as the country's counterterrorism operations continue unabated.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. / Photo: AA / AA
June 21, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, and four other PKK terrorists in Türkiye’s southeastern Sirnak province.

The terrorists detected in the Qandil region in northern Iraq were neutralised with an airstrike, the National Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry vowed that the Turkish army's counterterrorism operations will continue unabated, saying: "There is no escape for the terrorists, nowhere is safe for them."

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

Over 40,000 people killed

Separately, in a domestic operation led by the Turkish interior ministry on Friday, security forces neutralised four PKK terrorists in the rural area of Beytussebap district in Sirnak province.

Those neutralised during Operation Bozdogan-44 included one terrorist wanted by the interior ministry in the orange category, and two wanted in the grey category. In Türkiye's colour-coded wanted list, red represents the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and grey.

Expressing Ankara’s determination to fight against terrorism, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X: ”We will root out and cast away these traitors from our sacred homeland. We will cut off the breaths of the terrorists one by one.”

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
