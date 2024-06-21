Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led yoga exercises on the bank of a lake in the disputed Indian-administered Kashmir, drawing criticism from various political leaders for "disregarding" the rights of employees who they say were forced to attend the event.

After winning a third term in office early this month, he chose Kashmir for the event early Friday morning, where an anti-India insurgency has been raging for the past 34 years.

The event however drew flak from many political leaders in Kashmir, with one recently elected Member of Parliament from Kashmir describing the behaviour of administration as unacceptable.

"Reports and videos surfaced showing employees forced into walking barefoot in an event organised for Prime Minister. The way this administration has treated the employees shows its disregard for respect and basic rights of the employees. And this behaviour is unacceptable." Ruhullah Mehdi posted on X.

A former chief minister of Kashmir alleged that employees were forced to attend the event and threatened to choose between a job or attending the event

"An occasion for celebration has become one that fills people with dread. A day before International Yoga Day all govt employees along with school children have been ordered to show up at different venues at ungodly hours. Even pregnant employees have not been spared. A pregnant employee was threatened to choose between her job or being present at the event." Mehbooba Mufti posted on X.