The British people will decide who gets to make the laws and policies to govern their lives when they elect a new government in the parliamentary elections on July 4.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's push for an early general election ignited fierce competition between his Conservative Party and the opposition Labour Party, the latter leading in the opinion polls by double digits.

While both parties aim to attract voters by promising to address issues such as job security and healthcare, one area likely to receive significant attention is their stance on immigration, as outlined in their manifestos released last week.

Stricter border control

The Conservative party has outlined plans to impose additional measures to curb asylum, including continuing with its controversial Rwanda deal.

The Rwanda Plan, which involves sending asylum seekers in the UK to the East African country, has raised concerns about the violation of international humanitarian law and how it undermines human dignity.

However, the party remains committed to the plan, proposing "a regular rhythm of flights every month, starting this July," taking those arriving on small boats across the English Channel to Rwanda.

The Conservative Party intends to implement the Illegal Migration Act that makes it impossible for desperate refugees coming on boats to seek asylum in the UK.

The Labour Party, on the other hand, says it will scrap the Rwanda plan and intends to combat the influx of small boat arrivals by targeting the criminal networks responsible for smuggling the people to the UK.

"We will create a new Border Security Command, with hundreds of new investigators, intelligence officers, and cross-border police officers," the Labour party's manifesto states.

"This will be funded by ending the wasteful Migration and Economic Development partnership with Rwanda."

Like the Conservatives, it intends to implement new measures to clear the country's asylum backlog and end the use of hotels for asylum accommodation.

The Labour Party plans to establish a new unit for returns and enforcement by adding 1,000 staff to expedite the process of deporting people without the right to stay in the UK.

It additionally aims to address the root causes of displacement by working with international partners to tackle humanitarian crises and support refugees in their home regions.

Visas and workforce

The Conservative party wants to implement a firm limit on legal immigration, while Labour pledges to reduce net migration.

According to Labour, the UK has seen a significant increase in reliance on foreign workers to fill skill shortages. So, it wants to reform the current points-based system by imposing visa restrictions and training domestic workers in sectors facing domestic labour shortages.

The UK’s immigration system assigns points to individuals coming to the country for work. Those who meet specific requirements and score enough points are granted visas, allowing employers to recruit skilled foreign workers.