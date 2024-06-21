WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump refunds billionaires after campaign donations exceed limit
Donald Trump returns excess contributions from billionaire Winklevoss twins amid his presidential campaign's vigorous fundraising drive in which it has amassed millions in small-dollar donations.
Trump refunds billionaires after campaign donations exceed limit
Donations came after Trump presented himself as a champion for crypto, including at a San Francisco fundraiser this month with tech executives.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
June 21, 2024

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has returned excess donations from the billionaire Winklevoss twins — founders of the cryptocurrency company Gemini — after their contributions to his presidential campaign exceeded the federal legal limit as per a report in Bloomberg.

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, whose firm in February entered settlement agreements with US and New York state financial regulators after accusations of wrongdoing, each announced donations of $1 million in posts on social media site X on Thursday.

Their donations exceeded the maximum $844,600 that the Trump committee can legally accept per person, according to a report in Bloomberg on Friday. The portion above that limit was refunded to the donors, the report said, citing a campaign official.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to Reuters news agency' request for a comment.

RelatedTrump proposes automatic green cards for foreign college graduates

Outpacing Biden's campaign in fund collections

RECOMMENDED

The donations came after Trump presented himself as a champion for crypto, including at a San Francisco fundraiser this month with tech executives during which he slammed Democrats' at tempts to regulate the crypto sector.

In May, Trump's campaign raised over $141 million, surpassing US president Joe Biden's campaign and the Democrats, who reported a combined total of $85 million.

Following his conviction on 34 felony counts in New York State on May 30, Trump’s campaign launched a vigorous fundraising drive, energising his supporters and amassing millions in small-dollar donations.

Recently, billionaire Timothy Mellon, the heir to the Mellon family fortune and the largest donor to pro-Trump PACs, contributed an additional $50 million to support Trump.

SOURCE:Reuters, TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast