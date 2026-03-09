TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Israel exploits shifting global focus to sabotage two-state solution: Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuses Israel of derailing the two-state solution, saying Israel continues to terrorise the people of Gaza with systematic attacks.
Israel exploits shifting global focus to sabotage two-state solution: Erdogan
President Erdogan attended the 17th Traditional Ambassadors' Iftar Program / AA
6 hours ago

Israel is seeking to completely sabotage the path to a two-state solution by taking advantage of the global community’s attention shifting away from Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Addressing ambassadors in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan said that while humanitarian aid deliveries face difficulties, Israel continues to “terrorise the people of Gaza with systematic attacks.”

On continued US-Israeli attacks on Iran, he stressed that Türkiye does not accept the Middle East being subjected again to intervention “just as it was a century ago, or being laid back on the operating table.”

“Last week and today, ballistic elements heading toward Türkiye were neutralised in time, and the necessary warning was conveyed very clearly to the Iranian side,” Erdogan added.

RECOMMENDED

He reiterated that the war must end as quickly as possible to prevent it from spreading further in the region, adding that further adventurism will cost not just the warring parties, but the region and even the entire world, including Europe and Asia.

An honourable solution can be found for every problem that threatens regional stability and the future, said Erdogan, and a new negotiation process is possible.

RelatedTRT World - Israel stepping up Gaza, West Bank assaults despite truce: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
NATO launches Arctic drills focused on civilians
Iran threatens to seize assets of citizens abroad 'guilty of collaborating' with US and Israel
Bangladesh shuts all universities to save energy amid fuel crisis
Oil just breached $100 as US-Israeli war on Iran enters 10th day. Here are the repercussions
Belgium synagogue damaged in explosion, no wounded: police
Footage shows US missile hitting near Iranian elementary school — report
Israel preparing for at least month-long war with Iran: Report
US, South Korea kick off major springtime military drills
Trump claims US sank Iran’s navy, destroyed most missile launch platforms
US orders embassy staff members to leave Saudi Arabia as war on Iran continues
Who is Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran's new supreme leader?
Oil prices surge past $105 a barrel as war on Iran continues
Iran says US attack on warship off Sri Lanka killed 104
Erdogan pays tribute to grieving mothers on International Women’s Day
Trump, Starmer hold call after US president's 'once great ally' jibe