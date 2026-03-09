Israel is seeking to completely sabotage the path to a two-state solution by taking advantage of the global community’s attention shifting away from Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Addressing ambassadors in Ankara on Monday, Erdogan said that while humanitarian aid deliveries face difficulties, Israel continues to “terrorise the people of Gaza with systematic attacks.”

On continued US-Israeli attacks on Iran, he stressed that Türkiye does not accept the Middle East being subjected again to intervention “just as it was a century ago, or being laid back on the operating table.”

“Last week and today, ballistic elements heading toward Türkiye were neutralised in time, and the necessary warning was conveyed very clearly to the Iranian side,” Erdogan added.