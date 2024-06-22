WORLD
2 MIN READ
CODECO militia blamed for killing 20+ civilians in eastern DRC
CODECO that claims to be fighting for interests of Lendu tribe carries out massacre of civilians in gold-rich Ituri province in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo, AFP reports.
CODECO militia blamed for killing 20+ civilians in eastern DRC
Eastern DRC has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities. / Photo: TRT World / TRT World
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
June 22, 2024

CODECO militia members have killed more than 20 civilians in a village in the gold-rich Ituri province in northeast Democratic Republic of Congo [DRC], according to the AFP news agency.

AFP said Friday's massacre was blamed by local sources on the Cooperative for the Development of Congo [CODECO] militia which claims to be fighting for the interests of the Lendu tribe against the rival Hema tribe.

Another attack earlier this month in eastern DRC claimed lives of at least ten people. The attack was blamed on the Allied Democratic Forces [ADF].

Other attacks have been blamed on powerful M23 rebels, which Kinshasa blames neighbouring Rwanda for backing. Kigali rejects Kinshasa's accusations of supporting the Tutsi dominated rebel group.

Decades of violence

Eastern DRC has struggled with armed violence for decades as more than 120 groups fight for power, land and valuable mineral resources, while others try to defend their communities.

RECOMMENDED

Some armed groups have been accused of mass killings.

The violence has displaced nearly seven million people, many beyond the reach of aid.

The UN peacekeeping mission in DRC, which helped in the fight against rebels for more than two decades before being asked by the Congolese government to leave over its failure to end the conflict, will complete its withdrawal by the end of 2024.

The three-phased withdrawal of the 15,000-force has begun in South Kivu province.

The government also told an East African regional force, deployed last year to help end the fighting, to leave the country for similar reasons.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Uganda detains 2,000 after disputed vote, 30 killed: army
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast