WORLD
2 MIN READ
CAIR criticises Tajikistan's 'draconian' ban on women's hijab
America's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation expresses concern over Tajikistan's new legislation banning hijab, denouncing it as a serious infringement on religious freedoms.
CAIR criticises Tajikistan's 'draconian' ban on women's hijab
A Tajik girl harvests cotton in a field close to the village of Yakhak, located approximately 120 kilometers south of the capital, Dushanbe / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
June 22, 2024

America's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), has condemned Tajikistan's new legislation that seeks to prohibit the wearing of Islamic headscarves like the hijab.

CAIR's Research and Advocacy Director, Corey Saylor, expressed concern over the implications of such a law, denouncing it in a statement on Friday as a severe violation of religious liberties.

"Banning the hijab is a violation of religious freedom and such bans on religious attire should have no place in any nation that respects the rights of its people," stated Saylor, underscoring the organisation's unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Muslims both domestically and internationally.

"We condemn this draconian, repressive law and urge the Tajik government to reverse this decision" the statement said.

RECOMMENDED

The hijab covers the hair and body and is a religious commandment of world's fastest growing and second biggest religion, followed by many Muslim women worldwide.

RelatedTajikistan detains nine more people over Russian concert hall attack

As per media reports, under the newly enacted legislation, individuals wearing hijabs or other prohibited religious attire in Tajikistan could be fined up to 7,920 somonis (approximately $700). Companies permitting employees to wear banned garments face penalties of 39,500 somonis ($3,500). Government officials are subject to even higher fines ranging from 54,000 to 57,600 somonis ($4,800 to $5,100) if found violating the restrictive law.

Out of Tajikistan's population of approximately 10 million people, according to research by the Pew Research Group, 98 percent identify as Muslim.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar