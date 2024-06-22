Abdullah Hammoud's election two years ago as the first Muslim mayor of Dearborn was a watershed moment for this city, an automaking hub home to the highest concentration of Arab-Americans in the United States.

But while his early focus was on upgrading sewer infrastructure and investing in parks, he has now been thrust into the national spotlight for his outspoken criticism of fellow Democrat and US President Joe Biden's support for Israel's war in Gaza.

Hammoud told AFP in an interview. "People want to be inspired to come out."

Dearborn, a suburb of Detroit famous as the birthplace of Henry Ford and home of the Ford Motor Company's headquarters, has a population of around 110,000 residents, of whom 55 percent claim Middle Eastern or North African heritage.

In 2020, Dearborn voters overwhelmingly supported Biden and their ballots could tip the scales in Michigan — a crucial swing state that may ultimately decide the White House winner in November's election.

Hammoud's profile surged in January after he declined an invitation to meet with Biden campaign officials seeking to shore up the Muslim vote.

Since then, he helped galvanise a movement that saw over 100,000 voters mark "uncommitted" in Michigan's Democratic primary in protest against Biden's policy on Israel, and was asked by Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein if he would be her running mate.

Hammoud, who won't meet the Constitutional requirement of being 35 until next March, was too young to accept the role, though he said the offer was "very humbling."

Besides, he remains unsure about how he'll cast his ballot.

"I would say that no presidential candidate has earned my vote," said the father-of-two, urging both parties to pay attention to increasing public disapproval of Israel's actions.

"If you look at all the polling data that's emerging across the country, from coast to coast, the issues that we have been advocating for, fighting for... are issues that have popular support."

These demands include a permanent ceasefire as the pathway to provide safe harbor for all hostages and prisoners, unfettered access to humanitarian aid, and ending the supply of weapons to Israel.