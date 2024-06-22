Oscar-nominated American actress Lily Gladstone is pleased that Indigenous people are getting better representation on the silver screen, including in her new film "Fancy Dance," but warns there is an "ongoing genocide" of Native Americans that must be addressed.

Gladstone, 37, is starring in "Fancy Dance," about the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people in America, most of them women.

The film — which premiered at the Sundance Festival last year but is now hitting a limited number of theatres this month and will stream on Apple TV+ from June 28 — is a work of fiction but feels like a documentary.

She says the film's strength is in showcasing "the needs that we have as Indigenous women, especially in the face of epidemics like missing murdered Indigenous people" and children being placed in foster care with non-Native families.

"Both are tied to an ongoing genocide in different ways," Gladstone — who is of Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage and grew up on a reservation in Montana — told the AFP news agency at the film's premiere this week in New York.

She earned critical acclaim for her turn as an Osage woman locked in a duplicitous marriage to a murderous white husband in last year's true crime epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" from Martin Scorsese.

'Emergency'

In "Fancy Dance," Gladstone plays Jax, a single and poor woman on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma whose sister disappears, leaving her to care for her niece Roki.

Faced with the FBI's indifference and the lack of resources available to her brother, a cop on the reservation, Jax tries to find her sister herself and ultimately hits the road with Roki, who hopes to find her mother at a huge powwow ceremony.

Similar cases have made headlines in recent years.

In the state of Oregon, the disappearances of Indigenous women were deemed an "emergency" in 2019 in official reports, but more than four years later, not much progress has been made, according to the independent outlet InvestigateWest.

Federal and local authorities have become increasingly aware of the disproportionate number of Indigenous women who have been killed or gone missing in recent years, according to InvestigateWest.